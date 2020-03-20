WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), along with Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and 17 other Senators, sent a letter calling on President Trump to reverse course on efforts to repeal, sabotage, or undermine health care coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act. In the letter, Durbin and Duckworth criticized the Administration’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and put millions of Americans’ health care at risk during a pandemic. The Senators also criticized the Trump Administration’s devastating budget cuts to key public health agencies and its failure to ensure sufficient testing capacity and supply of critical medical equipment as the coronavirus continues to take more lives.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic grows more catastrophic by the day, we write to request that you immediately cease all efforts to repeal, sabotage, or undermine healthcare coverage and protections provided by the Affordable Care Act,” the Senators wrote.

“The American people should never have to worry that their President will pull their health insurance out from under them, but they especially shouldn’t have that fear during a pandemic. The Affordable Care Act gives millions of Americans the peace of mind and the financial means to access health care, ensuring personal health and promoting public health. It’s cruel to continue asking the courts to invalidate the ACA and pursuing your various other approaches to take away health care protections in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. We ask that you direct your administration to reverse course in this lawsuit and end these sabotage tactics immediately,” the Senators concluded.

In addition to Durbin, Duckworth, and Kaine, the letter was signed by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael F. Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Edward Markey (D-MA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jon Tester (D-MT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

