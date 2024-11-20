ALTON — The Alton High and Marquette Catholic High School boys soccer teams united for a cause greater than competition and on Tuesday night, Nov. 19, 2024, their efforts concluded. The boys sold T-shirts during their annual rivalry match to raise funds for the Alton Police K-9 program. The proceeds from this initiative will honor Officer Odin, a K-9 who was killed in a shooting earlier in the year. The boys donated $1,100 to the Alton Police K-9 unit.

Greg Nasello, head boys soccer coach at Alton High, emphasized the importance of community engagement through sports.

“Kids need to learn life lessons out of sports," Coach Nasello said. "Giving back to the community is just as important as taking from it. I think our kids do a good job of that.”

This year marks another time that the Marquette Catholic and Alton's boys soccer teams have sold T-shirts for their rivalry match and donated to a cause.

According to Amy Lombardi of the Alton Athletic Association, last year's proceeds benefited the Crisis Food Center, while this year’s funds were directed to the K-9 unit in memory of Officer Odin. “We always look for a local organization or charity to do something right after we lost Officer Odin,” Lombardi said.

The T-shirts featured sleeve prints of Officer Odin, which were donated by Schwartzkopf. Lombardi expressed pride in the students’ efforts, noting that it is crucial for them to think of others. “Too many times they think of themselves,” she said. “It’s really a good experience for their community.”

The collaboration between the two schools not only highlights the competitive spirit of high school athletics but also reinforces the importance of community support and remembrance.

