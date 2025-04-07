WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator and co-founder of the Senate’s first-ever Environmental Justice Caucus Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) last week met with members of the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) and the Illinois Environmental Council (IEC) to discuss President Trump’s recent attacks on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), cuts to dozens of EPA regulations that protect our nation’s public health and threats to dismantle Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits that promote clean jobs and support a green energy economy. Duckworth also reiterated that she will not let up in her work to promote and defend environmental justice. Photos of the meeting can be found on the Senator’s website.

“The Trump Administration seems determined to undermine protections aimed at helping every American—no matter their zip code—breathe safe air, drink clean water and live, work and play on uncontaminated land,” Duckworth said. “In order to help preserve our environment for generations to come, we need to push back against Trump’s attacks on EPA and his dangerous cuts to over 30 critical regulations that have helped protect public health and our environment for decades. I appreciated the opportunity to speak with the League of Conservation Voters and the Illinois Environmental Council about our shared priorities as well as the need for environmental justice, and I will continue to work in Congress to move our country forward in the push against climate change.”

As co-chair and co-founder of the U.S. Senate Environmental Justice Caucus, Duckworth has been a strong advocate for bringing environmental justice to Illinois and across the country. She led the charge in the U.S. Senate to remove lead drinking water pipes across the country. Her Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA), which was included in the BIL, is the most significant federal investment in water infrastructure in history, including $15 billion for national lead service line replacement. DWWIA, which focuses on disadvantaged communities, is helping rebuild our nation’s crumbling and dangerous water infrastructure and enable communities to repair and modernize their failing wastewater systems.

Last month, Duckworth issued a statement alongside Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), fellow founding co-chair of the Senate’s first Environmental Justice Caucus, condemning the Trump Administration for taking actions to shut down all EPA environmental justice offices and slash dozens critical regulations that help protect public health and environment.

