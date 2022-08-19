GODFREY - On Friday, September 16, The Nature Institute will host “In Harmony with Nature”, a celebration of music and nature. This year will be the second year featuring the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Laura Plummer.

“In Harmony with Nature” begins at 5:30 p.m. with time for families to set up a picnic dinner on the skeet range. The concert, which begins at 6 p.m., will take place at the John M. Olin Nature Preserve, located at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey. T&S Smokehouse Food Truck will have BBQ and Shivers Frozen Custard will bring sweet treats for purchase. Outside food is allowed, however, no alcohol is permitted. Carpooling is encouraged and is sure to bring blankets and chairs for concert viewing.

Your experience will start with a short, shaded walk to the skeet range on TNI’s newly paved trail. As you walk along you will see the butterflies and bees visiting the blooming flowers in the savannas, and hear the songs of Northern Cardinals, Indigo Buntings, and maybe even a tree frog or two. As dusk approaches, you will listen to the katydids, cicadas, and other insects start up their nightly chorus. This event, with human-made music combined with the sounds of wildlife in a beautiful natural setting, highlights how we can work together with nature to create something wonderful.

Tickets are $10 for adults 18 and up, $5 for students 13-17, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618) 466-9930.

Fall is such a great time to visit The Nature Institute for an outdoor experience. This fall TNI is adding several new programs to its offerings. Tiny Trekkers is designed for the littlest explorers. Sunset and S’mores is a program with families in mind. And Pokemon Go for a Hike, a new favorite, will return for families to enjoy a leisurely hike while catching virtual creatures along the trail.

Starting in September, Tiny Trekkers, a weekly drop-off program for children aged 3-5 will explore the trails with our education staff members and learn about the natural world through hands-on activities, crafts, stories, and games. Registration is for the month (4 sessions) and the class has limited availability each month. Claim your spot by registering at The Nature Institute’s website and let your child explore the great outdoors in a safe and fun natural setting.