WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today participated in a Committee hearing entitled “A Review of the President’s Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request for the Department of Transportation.” During the hearing, Durbin questioned U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy about delays in obligating federal funding to Illinois transportation and infrastructure projects, as well as improving transparency over airlines’ frequent flyer programs.

Durbin began by speaking about the Chicago Hub Improvement Project (CHIP), which will modernize Chicago Union Station (CUS) by renovating and expanding station platforms, improving passenger capacity, bringing platforms in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and improving ventilation systems for nearly 120,000 Amtrak and Metra weekly passengers. In letters to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Durbin has repeatedly led bipartisan, bicameral calls for funding CHIP.

In 2023, DOT awarded $93 million for the initial phases of CHIP. However, only about half of that funding is obligated. Amtrak has applied for the next phases of funding for further work on the station, and the infrastructure around it, which is now pending with DOT.

“Secretary Duffy, when we met, we talked about Chicago,” Durbin said. “Chicago, of course, is the rail hub of North America with more track radiating in more directions than any other city… We talked about commitments that have made, work that’s being done.”

“The next aspect of it is the continuation of a $93 million grant, which for some reason has been held up. I ask you to please have your staff put it on the list to figure out what we can do to get this moving forward. It’s critical for efficient train operations in our country. Are you familiar with it?” Durbin asked.

Secretary Duffy replied that DOT is working through the backlog of grants promised to Illinois.

Durbin then asked if Secretary Duffy would be a willing partner in improving transparency and oversight of airlines’ frequent flyer programs.

“There is a growing trend on the planes that I fly on. After the safety announcements, after we are all ‘seatbelts on,’ then the advertising of credit cards and frequent flyer programs begins… Sadly, some of the major airlines make more money on their credit cards and frequent flyer programs than on air operations,” Durbin said.

“Who is making sure that the passenger gets fair treatment in the frequent flyer programs? I’ve introduced legislation to do that. We could work together, I hope, and make certain that there is honesty,” Durbin continued. “Do you have any thoughts on that?”

As a frequent flyer himself, Secretary Duffy said he would consider Durbin’s proposal to improve transparency in frequent flyer programs.

Durbin’s Protect Your Points Act, which he plans to reintroduce this Congress, would strengthen consumer protections by requiring greater transparency from airlines’ frequent flyer, points, and loyalty programs. The Protect Your Points Act would give DOT explicit authority to ensure that airlines do not bait and switch consumers by offering them an enticing rewards program, only to downgrade points or miles value without notice.

