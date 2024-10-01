BETHALTO — Max Weber, a distance runner for Civic Memorial High School, is making headlines this season as he earns recognition as the Tom Lane State Farm Male Athlete of the Month. This accolade comes on the heels of his impressive performances, including a time of 15:33.5 at the Freeburg Invitational held over the weekend, where he finished ahead of Triad's Drew Twyman, who clocked in at 15:48.3.

Earlier this month, on Sept. 7, 2024, Weber achieved a personal record of 15:03.3 at the Granite City Robinson/Long Cross Country Invite, showcasing his potential as a standout athlete.

With the cross country season still in progress, head coach Jake Peal expressed optimism about Weber's chances of breaking the school's three-mile cross country record of 14:52, held by Layne Law.

"Max is a hard worker," Peal said. "He races with a high-level IQ and works really hard. He is extremely dedicated and coachable. He is highly coachable."

Peal also emphasized his pride in Weber's contributions to the team and remarked on his promising future in the sport. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Weber as he continues to push his limits and aim for new personal bests.

