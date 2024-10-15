ALTON - Alton Community Unit School District #11 will soon find out how many boxes of tissues $1,800 can buy.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, Imperial Manufacturing Group donated $1,800 to ACUSD11. The money will be used to purchase tissues for classrooms throughout the district. Angela Kruse, HR generalist with Imperial, noted that the employees worked hard to raise this money.

“Just being a part of a community like Alton, we’ve been here since 2016, so we’re just trying to provide and get more involved,” Kruse explained. “A lot of our employees live in Alton or surrounding areas. We think it’s important to give back to where we are.”

The employees at Imperial participated in a cornhole tournament, and their entry fees went toward the ACUSD11 donation. Imperial then matched this number.

Over the years, Imperial Manufacturing Group has provided annual donations to the school district. They have donated feminine hygiene products, socks and underwear, and they gave several pairs of earbuds to students when classes were conducted over Zoom.

Kruse emphasized that the donations would not be possible without the dedication of Imperial’s employees. Many ACUSD11 parents work at the company. Imperial Manufacturing Group and its employees are eager to give back to the community.

To make the donations possible, Kruse collaborates with Kara Twichell, secretary to the superintendent and the Board of Education. Twichell expressed the district’s appreciation for the annual donation. She pointed out that the tissues will give students and teachers the supplies they need while removing the burden from parents to purchase these items.

“It’s something I’ve started to look forward to,” Twichell added. “We’re very much appreciative. I want people to know that [Imperial does] so much for us.”

Students from the Early Childhood Center were present to accept the check from Imperial.

