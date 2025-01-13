EARTH CITY, MO. - Late last week, ImpactLife facilitated a crucial shipment of blood components to a hospital in California, responding to a request for assistance amid disruptions caused by wildfires in the region.

The organization’s IMD team successfully delivered red blood cells and platelets to Los Angeles, marking the second time this year that ImpactLife has provided support to a hospital outside its local area during a crisis.

The shipment was prompted by local collection challenges faced by the California hospital due to the ongoing wildfires in southern California. ImpactLife expressed gratitude for its role in aiding patient needs during such emergencies and highlighted the importance of being part of a national network of blood providers.

“This effort demonstrates our commitment to supporting healthcare facilities in times of need,” said Murisa Diaz, an account manager at ImpactLife. “We are glad to be able to step forward when called upon.”

The organization, based in Earth City, Mo., has been actively involved in blood collection and distribution, emphasizing its capabilities to respond to urgent requests. The recent shipment underscores the collaborative efforts among blood providers across the country to ensure that patients receive necessary care, especially during natural disasters.

For more information contact Diaz at 1-800-747-5401.

