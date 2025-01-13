EARTH CITY, MO. - Late last week, ImpactLife facilitated a crucial shipment of blood components to a hospital in California, responding to a request for assistance amid disruptions caused by wildfires in the region.

The organization’s IMD team successfully delivered red blood cells and platelets to Los Angeles, marking the second time this year that ImpactLife has provided support to a hospital outside its local area during a crisis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The shipment was prompted by local collection challenges faced by the California hospital due to the ongoing wildfires in southern California. ImpactLife expressed gratitude for its role in aiding patient needs during such emergencies and highlighted the importance of being part of a national network of blood providers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This effort demonstrates our commitment to supporting healthcare facilities in times of need,” said Murisa Diaz, an account manager at ImpactLife. “We are glad to be able to step forward when called upon.”

The organization, based in Earth City, Mo., has been actively involved in blood collection and distribution, emphasizing its capabilities to respond to urgent requests. The recent shipment underscores the collaborative efforts among blood providers across the country to ensure that patients receive necessary care, especially during natural disasters.

For more information contact Diaz at 1-800-747-5401.

More like this:

Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics to Host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, April 14
6 days ago
Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, February 10th
Jan 27, 2025
Carlinville Community to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Wednesday, March 5th, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Annual Blood Drive
Jan 14, 2025
Gillespie Community to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, February 17
Feb 3, 2025

 