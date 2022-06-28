IMPACT Strategies To Renovate Residential Buildings For Covenant House Missouri

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies is beginning the interior build-out of ten additional bedrooms for Covenant House Missouri’s short-term shelter program on their main campus. Covenant House Missouri is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth between the ages of 16-24 in the city of St. Louis.

The project will create additional bedrooms, moving the short-term housing floor from ten double occupancy bedrooms to twenty single occupancy bedrooms. By providing individual bedrooms for all young people staying in the short-term program, the organization can elevate its ability to be COVID-19 responsive. Single occupancy bedrooms provide a safer way to quarantine if there is a case on campus. In addition to sleeping areas, the renovations will include additional restrooms, laundry rooms, offices, and common spaces.

“Our goal is to provide safety, security, and dignity to all young people in our housing programs. Creating a space where each youth has their own bedroom is in line with our values of inclusivity and will ensure our holistic services can meet the needs of all the youth in residence,” said Jessica Erfling, CEO at Covenant House Missouri.

The $750,000 project was funded in part by grants through the Division of Homeless Services and the City of St. Louis Emergency Solutions Grants (part of the CARES Act). Oculus, Inc. is the architect of record.

In September 2020, IMPACT Strategies completed the renovation of Covenant House Missouri’s Wellness Center on time, under budget, and with no disruption to operations. The renovation included new therapy offices, a large common area, an intake office, and an exam room.

“IMPACT Strategies is honored to once again partner with Covenant House Missouri to support their critical mission of providing assistance and solutions for youth as they move from homelessness to hope,” said Nick Walker, AIA, vice president of project development & strategy. “One of our firm’s core values is the belief that we are better together. It is a privilege to collaborate with organizations like Covenant House Missouri that have such a tremendous positive impact on our youth and our community.”