FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Travis Schwartz, project manager, and Jordan Grant, senior project engineer at IMPACT Strategies have recently completed in-depth continuing education courses to further their construction knowledge and enhance IMPACT’s client services.

Travis Schwartz completed the Project Manager Academy through Fails Management Institute (FMI) in Raleigh, NC in February. The four-day intensive training focused on topics such as: project planning, customer-focused construction, field productivity, and ethics and integrity.

Schwartz said, “I enjoyed the hands-on learning and working as a team with different groups of people. I also developed relationships with other project managers from across the country as we learned new methodologies and best practices to take back to our firms.”

Jordan Grant graduated from the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Construction Leadership Institute in March. The nine-week annual program, attended by the area’s top emerging leaders, provides valuable knowledge and skills to tackle the modern-day challenges of the construction industry. Grant was recommended and sponsored by IMPACT to participate in the Institute as a part of his continued education and growth within the company.

“IMPACT Strategies is committed to continually investing in our employees’ training and education in order to bring ever-better service to our valued clients,” said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. “Travis and Jordan are assets to both the firm and to our clients. We look forward to seeing them implement their new skills and knowledge.”

