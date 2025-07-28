BELLEVILLE - IMPACT Strategies, Inc. is currently making significant progress on the medical office renovation project that SIHF Healthcare has undertaken at 180 S 3rd Street in Belleville, Illinois. This project is a phased comprehensive renovation involving all floors of the existing medical office building, which was recently purchased by SIHF Healthcare.

In our role as the construction manager, IMPACT Strategies provided pre-construction services to support design, budgeting, scheduling, permitting, and subcontractor selection. As our role has transitioned into construction execution, we are transforming the space across multiple phases to include a Pharmacy, Intensive Outpatient Program, Specialist services, InstaCare, and Family Medicine suites, totaling 7,300 square feet. IMPACT is targeting a mid-fall completion.

IMPACT Strategies’ President, Mark Hinrichs said, “With our extensive healthcare experience and long-standing relationship with SIHF Healthcare, we are thrilled to be leading this project as a trusted partner during this building transformation.”

In 2025, SIHF Healthcare is celebrating 40 years of delivering access to quality care to individuals and families across the nearly 40 health centers located in southern and eastern Illinois.

