FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies’ office staff has grown by two – the firm has added Tori DeClercq as Project Assistant and Gerica Stucker as Accounting Coordinator.

Tori DeClercq holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Western Illinois University. In her new position as Project Assistant, Tori will be assisting project managers throughout all phases of construction on IMPACT’s projects across the region. She joined IMPACT Strategies in April after working for several years in the agricultural industry. DeClercq lives in Freeburg, IL with her husband and one-year-old daughter.

Gerica Stucker brings more than seven years of administrative experience in the construction industry to her new role as Accounting Coordinator. A member of the IMPACT team since May, she holds an Associate of Science degree from Southeastern Illinois College. Stucker resides in Collinsville, IL.

Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies said, “We are very excited to have Tori and Gerica on board. Each brings a high level of expertise, attention to detail, and organizational skill and is a true asset to our team. We’re pleased to welcome them to the IMPACT Strategies family.”