FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies’ field staff has grown by three – the firm has added Ron Reed as a Superintendent, and Brett Fechte and Corey Liszewski as Carpenters.

Ron Reed is a 30+ year construction industry veteran, having worked primarily in residential and multifamily construction as a foreman. In his new position at IMPACT, his responsibilities will consist of all field operations including safety, quality control, daily scheduling of on-site work activities, and subcontractor coordination. An avid hockey and football fan, Ron also enjoys off-roading on his ATV or cruising on his motorcycle down the area’s most scenic roads. He and his wife, Susan, live in Collinsville, IL.

Brett Fechte holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He joins IMPACT Strategies after more than five years of working in exterior/interior carpentry construction. Fechte lives in Troy, Illinois with his wife, Katie.

Article continues after sponsor message

Corey Liszewski brings nearly three years of experience in carpentry to his new position at the firm. He and his wife live in New Minden, Illinois. In his spare time, Corey enjoys music, target shooting, and all things vehicle-related.

Scott Manning, Director of Construction Operations at IMPACT Strategies said, “We are thrilled to have Ron, Brett, and Corey on board. Their varied experience and backgrounds add depth to the already robust teams at each job site. We’re pleased to welcome all three of them to the IMPACT Strategies family.”

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

More like this: