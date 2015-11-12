FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has been hired by Schnuck Markets, Inc. to complete the renovation of its Swansea, Illinois store located at 2665 North Illinois Street. Construction began in early September and will conclude mid-November before the start of the holiday season.

The scope of the project includes complete renovation of the public restrooms, new lighting throughout the store, and updates to the sales floor décor package, refrigerated cases and a renovated pharmacy department. The renovations are scheduled to take place mostly during non-peak hours to minimize disruption to the store’s operations and customers.

IMPACT’s project manager Scott Manning said, “We have completed several similar renovations for Schnucks stores in the St. Louis area so we have a good idea of what to expect and ways to keep disruptions to a minimum. We will be working under an accelerated timeline to complete the work in just under two-and-a-half months.”

IMPACT Strategies is partnering with architect Kuhlmann Design Group of St. Louis on the project.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

