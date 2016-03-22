Construction firm IMPACT Strategies, Inc., is expanding and relocating their Missouri office to the Power House Building at Union Station, 401 S. 18th Street, St. Louis.

The larger space will allow the company to align their staff with the needs of a growing market in St. Louis for commercial construction. Some sectors of the regional construction market are among the fastest growing in the nation, according to IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since its organization in 2002, IMPACT Strategies has experienced steady growth expanding both its geographical service area and market sectors it serves. The company has maintained a near perfect safety record and deploys a structured 8-step safety program to minimize risk to its employees and those of its subcontractor partners.

IMPACT Strategies specializes in retail, commercial, medical and education construction as well as senior and multi-family housing. Services include construction management, pre-construction management, design-build and general contracting.

The telephone number for the Missouri office remains the same at 314.646.8400. The Illinois headquarters office is at 340 Office Ct., Fairview Heights. More information is available at www.BuildWithImpact.com.

More like this: