FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies has established the Making an IMPACT Foundation - a charitable foundation that supports the local community with an emphasis on assisting non-profit organizations that focus on equipping and improving people’s lives.

The Foundation’s mission is to support and engage employees of the IMPACT Strategies team to embrace the community and others by investing their time, talent, and resources.

IMPACT Strategies has supported local community organizations including BackStoppers, Hard Hats for Hearts (American Heart Association), Boy Scouts of America, Pedal the Cause, Restore St. Louis, and others. The Making an IMPACT Foundation will concentrate on assisting families in need, aiding disaster relief efforts, supporting first responders, and helping veterans.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among the plans for 2022, the Foundation will hold an annual fundraising event, donate to local charities, and to provide opportunities for IMPACT Strategies employees to volunteer time toward causes that support the Foundation’s mission. Additionally, donations will be made by the Foundation in honor of each employee’s service anniversary to the charity of their choice.

The Making an IMPACT Foundation Steering Committee is comprised of five IMPACT team members who lead the efforts of the Foundation in fulfilling its mission. The committee meets monthly to plan and develop activities and events to facilitate fundraising and to expand the reach of the foundation.

“Establishing the Making an IMPACT Foundation has been a longtime goal of IMPACT Strategies, and it’s exciting to see it come to fruition,” said Hinrichs. “I’m proud of the work that IMPACT Strategies does to support our community, and the Foundation allows us to take those efforts to the next level.”

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

More like this: