ALTON – December 15, 2021 IMPACT Strategies has completed work on two tenant finish projects in Building 111 in Alton, Illinois. The first was for AEG Vision, formerly known as Crown Optical. The 6,600 SF suite provides space for AEG Vision’s customer service and product supply functions.

The second project was a 4,360 SF suite for Caritas Family Solutions, a local non-profit social services agency. The newly remodeled suite, which occupies space on two floors, creates offices, conference space, and therapy rooms for the organization’s clients.

The projects are located in the original landmark, five-story Millers Mutual building at 111 E. Fourth St. in Alton. Giant City Properties, LLC acquired the 110,000 SF building in 2017 as part of their commitment to revitalize downtown Alton and bring new jobs to the area. These two new tenants bring a collective 100 new jobs to downtown Alton. Since the building acquisition in 2017, IMPACT Strategies has been working with Giant City Properties on improvements to the building, completing numerous tenant finish projects.

“IMPACT Strategies is continually working to enhance our communities,” said Mike Voss, Senior Project Manager at IMPACT. “These new spaces for AEG Vision and Caritas are the latest improvements to an iconic and historic downtown Alton building. We’re proud to play a role in bringing new businesses and important services to the area.”

AEG Vision owns and operates 231 optometry practices in 12 states, with a significant presence in Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. Caritas Family Solutions serves central and southern Illinois, providing pregnancy care, foster care, senior services, counseling, and other services for vulnerable residents.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

