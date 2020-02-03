IMPACT Strategies has completed construction on the new Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East’s Shiloh campus. The new building added approximately 70,000 square feet of treatment facilities and office space to this Illinois campus.


The first floor of the three-story building is occupied by Siteman Cancer Center, the only
National Cancer Institute – designated Comprehensive Cancer Care Center in the region.
The new facility contains 2 reinforced concrete vaults for Siteman’s LINAC (linear
accelerators). It also houses labs, a pharmacy, medical oncology infusion clinics, and
radiation oncology clinics, giving patients access to innovative, lifesaving technology and
treatments. Paintings by regional artists will be featured at the facility and a healing garden will be located on the west side of the building. Approximately half of the second story has been finished out for primary care physicians.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.


IMPACT Strategies received critical support from several design professionals on this
project including Archimages Architecture, David Mason & Associates Structural
Engineering, and IMEG Corp. Engineering. The project was constructed by over 25% minority and women-owned business entrepreneurs.

More like this:

OSF St. Anthony's Offers Low-Dose CT Clinics for Lung Cancer Screenings
Mar 17, 2025
TEAM HOPE Sponsors Fish Fry Fundraiser for Relay for Life
Mar 25, 2025
Alton Memorial Hospital to Host Free Skin Cancer Screenings
Mar 11, 2025
R.P. Lumber Brings “Best Service. Best Value.” To Quincy
Today
Free Skin Cancer Screening Event Set At OSF Moeller Cancer Center
Mar 11, 2025

 