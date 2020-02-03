IMPACT Strategies has completed construction on the new Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East’s Shiloh campus. The new building added approximately 70,000 square feet of treatment facilities and office space to this Illinois campus.



The first floor of the three-story building is occupied by Siteman Cancer Center, the only

National Cancer Institute – designated Comprehensive Cancer Care Center in the region.

The new facility contains 2 reinforced concrete vaults for Siteman’s LINAC (linear

accelerators). It also houses labs, a pharmacy, medical oncology infusion clinics, and

radiation oncology clinics, giving patients access to innovative, lifesaving technology and

treatments. Paintings by regional artists will be featured at the facility and a healing garden will be located on the west side of the building. Approximately half of the second story has been finished out for primary care physicians.

IMPACT Strategies received critical support from several design professionals on this

project including Archimages Architecture, David Mason & Associates Structural

Engineering, and IMEG Corp. Engineering. The project was constructed by over 25% minority and women-owned business entrepreneurs.

