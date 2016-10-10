EDWARDSVILLE - Students and faculty of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) returned to school in August to a newly renovated Quad, one of the better known locations and main meeting spots on campus. Over the summer, construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies replaced the majority of the decorative brick pavers in the 43,000-square-foot outdoor walkway to restore its appearance and function as a safe walking surface.

The Stratton Quadrangle, better known as The Quad, was originally designed to give students some exposure to nature as they walk from one building to another. IMPACT Strategies carefully worked to protect the area’s existing planters and landscaping. It took special precautions to maintain The Rock, a four-ton piece of limestone that has been part of the Quad since it opened and is regularly changing colors as campus organization’s compete to see who can keep it painted the longest. IMPACT Strategies worked with engineering firm Oates Associates, Inc. of Collinsville to complete the project.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

About SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

