CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - A new, permanent supportive housing community being developed by Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF Healthcare). The new development is located at 5708 Bond Avenue next to Touchette Regional Hospital and is named in memory of Vivian Cash, a Saint Clair County resident who spent decades as a volunteer and advocate for local housing.

The first phase of this multi-phase development includes 16 one-bedroom townhome units with income eligibility requirements offered through the St. Clair County Housing Authority along with a Community Building that will provide health care and supportive services for the development’s residents. This development will help improve living standards for the overall community and be a critical component of residents’ health and well-being. Officials of SIHF Healthcare along with other regional dignitaries and IMPACT Strategies celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony in June.

Article continues after sponsor message

“IMPACT Strategies is honored to provide our design and construction expertise to SIHF Healthcare as we work together to enhance the well-being of our community.” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies. IMPACT is proud to support the community betterment mission of SIHF Healthcare through a strong partnership of over 10 years.

More like this: