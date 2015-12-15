FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it recently completed construction of a new retail building and Dollar Tree Store in Collinsville, Illinois. The building is located at 609 Beltline Road, adjacent to Kohl’s and Schnucks Plaza.

USPG Collinsville, LLC developed the 19,590-square-foot retail building. IMPACT Strategies finished approximately 9,000 square feet for Dollar Tree, and the remaining space is unfinished and available for lease. The project architect was TRi Architects of St. Louis, Mo.

In 2011, USPG Collinsville, LLC worked with IMPACT Strategies to develop the Collinsville Retail “A” building adjacent to Kohl’s. Maurice’s and Clarkson Eye Care are current tenants, and approximately 1,600 square feet remains available for future lease. The new Dollar Tree building completes the development site for the client.

