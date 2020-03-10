FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies recently completed a new medical clinic for HSHS Medical Group in Troy, IL.

IMPACT was selected by the Romano Company to construct this facility. This is the 4th project that IMPACT Strategies has built to support the growth of HSHS Medical Group.

This 5,197 square-foot, single-story location will serve as a general practice medical office for HSHS Medical Group. The new facility includes office space, a reception area, seven (7) exam rooms, nurses’ station, a break room, space for lab work, and more. IMPACT worked with Utz + Associates Architects and Netemeyer Engineering Associates on this project which was completed in December 2019.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets.

To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

