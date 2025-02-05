HOYLETON – IMPACT Strategies recently completed the last phase of new construction with the Administration Building to serve the Hoyleton Youth and Family Services (HYFS) New Campus, a momentous project for the organization and all the stakeholders that they serve. The new campus replacing the original one built over 100 year ago provides a new therapeutic living environment for vulnerable youth in the foster care system.

As the design builder on the project, IMPACT Strategies collaborated with Hurford Architects and TWM Engineering during the planning and design phases. The new residential campus in Hoyleton, IL allows youth who are both developmentally and intellectually delayed to heal and grow in a trauma-informed therapeutic environment.’ The campus includes 6 six-bedroom family style cottages, an administrative building with therapy rooms, visitation rooms, large training center and two conference rooms, maintenance building and expansion/renovation of the existing gymnasium. The cottages provide appropriate sensory spaces, lighting, private bedrooms, and semi-private baths for the youth.

“With a company Pillar center around a Familial Approach, it is exciting for us to be a part of a project in our community that will help our disadvantaged foster youth acquire fundamental life-skills to shorten their need for support and prepare them to live at their highest level of independence.” stated Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies. Hoyleton Youth and Family Services recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion which was attended by IMPACT project team, Hoyleton Board members and staff, local politicians, representatives of Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Service and community members. “I want to recognize the outstanding work IMPACT Strategies did to make what has been a dream for so long for so many, a reality,” said Chris Cox, Hoyleton Youth and Family Services President and CEO.

