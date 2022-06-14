IMPACT Strategies Completes Hospitality Renovations At World Wide Technology Raceway

“Offering our corporate clients an exceptional hospitality option to entertain customers and employees within the broader NASCAR Cup Series race environment will be a one-of-a- kind experience,” promises Curtis Francois, owner and CEO, World Wide Technology Raceway.

The renovation delivered a sleek, modern aesthetic with high-end finishes throughout the 28 private suites and the rooftop fan viewing area, which offers an exhilarating perspective over the track between turns one and two.

“We are thrilled to have worked with World Wide Technology Raceway again, this time on a very exciting and fast-paced project,” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies. “We’re proud to support the raceway’s efforts in bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to the St. Louis region and to continue our valued partnership with them.”

Since 2013, IMPACT Strategies has completed multiple projects at World Wide Technology Raceway, including the Gateway Kartplex, drag strip bleachers, track resurfacing and safety improvements, and other improvements to raceway facilities.