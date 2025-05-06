WOOD RIVER - IMPACT Strategies, Inc. recently completed the renovation of the Federico Kia dealership in Wood River, IL at 1911 E Edwardsville Rd. The relaunch of the new Kia brand identity was the catalyst of Federico’s renovation. Kia wants their “customers to engage not only through the products but also through all the experience elements.” In the new Kia store design, “Kia aims to shift the mindsets of the consumers and provide them with meaningful and relevant experience with Kia.”

As the construction manager, IMPACT Strategies oversaw the demolition and renovation of the existing 33,486 SF building, including extensive updates to the exterior. IMPACT collaborated with the Federico family & Kia’s design team early in the preconstruction phase to maximize efficiencies for constructability and design standards for an aggressive construction timeline. Throughout the project, Federico Kia remained operational, showcasing the seamless execution of the renovation.

“IMPACT is proud of our long-standing partnership with the Federico family and thrilled to bring our extensive experience in the automotive industry to Federico Kia. The renovation in Wood River exemplifies IMPACT's commitment to serving as a trusted partner in delivering exceptional results.” said IMPACT Strategies’ President, Mark Hinrichs.

Federico has two dealerships under their umbrella in Wood River – Federico Kia & Federico Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, both offering vehicle sales and service.

