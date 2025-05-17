HAZELWOOD, Mo. - IMPACT Strategies, Inc., is pleased to announce the completion of the new Averhealth Laboratory. The project, which began last fall, involved the renovation and expansion of their facility in Hazelwood, MO at 601 Lambert Point Drive located off Lindbergh between Hwy 270 & Hwy 70.

With outgrowing their current space causing the need to expand, this 26,000 SF renovation/tenant finish included specialized labs, private offices, training office, conference room, and break areas along with necessary coolers and freezers. The renovation and expansion project successfully enhanced the facility's technical capabilities, added important capacity, and improved the overall experience for clients.

IMPACT Strategies managed the demolition and preparation of the existing building to receive the new specialized construction improvements for this Lab. Averhealth collaborated with IMPACT early in the preconstruction phase to maximize efficiencies for a progressive construction process.

"Our extensive experience in converting warehouse space for special purposes aided in this project being a true testament to our team's dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality work on time and within budget. We are proud to have played a part in enhancing the Averhealth facility and in turn, helping them better serve the community" said Nick Walker, Vice President, Project Development & Strategy at IMPACT Strategies.

Averhealth offers a comprehensive Total Test Logistics solution for drug testing that remains unparalleled in the criminal justice space. Their mission is to reclaim lives and strengthen communities by offering innovative solutions for court programs nationwide. St. Louis is home to Averhealth’s national comprehensive laboratory facility operated by PHD- and Masters-Level toxicologists serving its many collection facilities across the nation.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Averhealth

Since its founding in 1995, Averhealth has created a unique, comprehensive approach to drug testing that remains unparalleled in the industry. With expertise and a singular-focus on criminal-justice based drug testing, Averhealth works alongside programs nationwide as a knowledgeable industry partner and total test logistics vendor.

For more information, please visit: https://www.averhealth.com.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

More like this: