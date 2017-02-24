Belleville, IL, Feb. 23, 2017 Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies announced it has begun asbestos remediation and demolition as part of a major renovation project at Belleville’s City Hall that will be ongoing until the summer of 2017. The $4.5 million project is being done to help expand and modernize Belleville’s existing City Hall facilities.

The project’s first phase involves the removal of asbestos throughout the building, as well as changes to its exterior and interior to make it ADA accessible. Renovations also include updates to the main administration areas on the first and second floors; significant security enhancements in Council Chambers, and the addition of a balcony in Council Chambers to provide increased seating capacity. The renovation project is being done in collaboration with The Lawrence Group Architects of St. Louis, Inc.

Earlier last year IMPACT Strategies completed construction of Belleville’s new $15 million police department headquarters located at 720 W. Main Street. The project enabled the City to provide a solution for the outdated, overcrowded building that has housed police headquarters and City Hall offices since 1957.

