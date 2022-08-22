IMPACT Strategies Begins Renovations For Proper Cannabis - Bridgeton.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies will begin work as Construction Manager this month on renovations to create a new medical marijuana dispensary for Proper Cannabis. The project will convert a former Bank of America building in Bridgeton, MO into a new, 2,500-square-foot retail location.

The project features design details in a modern apothecary feel, with high-end millwork finishes, a crisp black and white design with light wood accents, botanicals, geometric fixtures, and midcentury modern furniture. Specialized security measures were taken with the installation of ballistics glass and drywall and a specialty vault. In addition to an interior retrofit, the project includes renovating the building’s exterior. The updated building fac¸ade will feature warm white painted brick and slat privacy screen siding.

The project is the firm’s third for Proper Brands. In 2020, IMPACT renovated two locations for medical marijuana dispensaries in South County and Warrenton, Missouri.

IMPACT Strategies’ VP, Project Development & Strategy, Nicholas Walker said, “We’re thrilled to begin the transformation of this building as our third project for Proper Brands. We’re grateful for our repeat clients who look to us to be their Trusted Advisor throughout the construction process.”

The project, valued at over $1.0 Million, is expected to be completed in November. The new Bridgeton location will be the fourth area dispensary for Proper Cannabis, which currently operates locations in Crestwood, Warrenton, and South County, MO.

