EAST ST. LOUIS - IMPACT Strategies began construction last week on a 5,000 square foot urgent care addition to an existing SIHF Healthcare health center at 2001 State Street, East St. Louis.

The addition will include four exam rooms and one procedure room plus lab and radiology services. This will be a $2.8 million investment, partially funded by the State of Illinois.

“We are extremely pleased to be launching this much needed service for the residents of the greater East St. Louis metro area,” stated Larry McCulley, CEO of both SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital. “As the recipient of a State of Illinois Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives grant, this is the first visible sign to the community of our efforts and is serving as the public launch of our Transformation project, which will be named LifeBridge,” McCulley noted. “The LifeBridge campaign is about our actions to connect health and social conditions together for a path to health. The LifeBridge campaign is the umbrella name specific to our Transformation project that will co-exist with SIHF Healthcare, Touchette Regional Hospital, and our partners.”

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) and Touchette Regional Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony on November 22, 2022, which was attended by senior representatives from SIHF, Touchette Regional Hospital, IMPACT Strategies, Inc., Vestal Architects, City officials, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III, Illinois State Representative LaToya Greenwood, Illinois Senator Christopher Belt, and many community members.

IMPACT Strategies constructed the addition to this facility in 2012 and has provided construction management on numerous clinics for SIHF. “We are honored to be a part of this vital project for the citizens of East St. Louis and continue our long-standing relationship with SIHF.” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies.

The urgent care is scheduled for completion in Summer 2023.

