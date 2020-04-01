Are you caring for a senior, or an ill, disabled friend or family member? Illinois has a family caregiver program to support and pay you for taking care of you loved one. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has an immediate need for preferred homecare aides.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department on Aging has lessened its requirements.

Benefits include:

Healthcare including dental and vision (beginning at 20 hours)

Paid Time Off

Paid Holidays

Training and Education

SSP Homecare Aides are eligible for Hazard Pay. $200 per month if you work 21 hours or more per week. $100 per month if you work 20 hours or less per week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Contact us at 618.462.1391 in Alton or 618.213-4980 in Granite City for more information.

Senior Services Plus, Inc.

2603 N. Rodgers Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

www.seniorservicesplus.org

More like this: