ILLINOIS – Illinois American Water is inviting 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classrooms within the Company’s service area to participate in an “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest. Winning students will win their classroom a $100 donation. Artwork may also be featured in a future bill insert and other communication pieces.

This art contest is being offered in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s 3rd Annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” event on Oct. 12, 2017. All across the nation, events and activities will take place to highlight the important, and often taken for granted, role our drinking water plays. Winners of Illinois American Water’s art contest will be announced publicly on Oct. 12, 2017.

“While it’s hard to imagine even just one day without water, many still take this critical service for granted. We hope to raise awareness and educate about the value of water service by combining art with the science of drinking water service,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water.

Participation in the “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest is easy. Students are asked to draw a picture and write one sentence that describes what water service and a day without water means to them.

Teachers can find instructions and materials online at www.illinoisamwater.com, in the “Learning Center” area of the site.

Learn more about “Imagine a Day Without Water” here.

Last year’s winning artwork can be viewed on the Company’s Facebook page.

By submitting an entry the student, teacher and school are agreeing to have the submission, including identification information like name, school, etc. to be used in Illinois American Water materials.

All entries should be sent to External Affairs Manager, Karen Cotton, at 7500 North Harker Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615 by Sept. 27, 2017.

Questions can be directed to karen.cotton@amwater.com.

