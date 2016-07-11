ALTON - FAME - The Broadway Musical with big heart, big dreams and iconic dance numbers like "Dancing in the Street" and "There She Goes" keep the beat going for the best live theater production of the summer playing at the Showplace July 22nd - 31st (playing SIX Shows - weekends only).

The show is bursting with youthful energy and has attracted professionals and a handful of hopeful performers to stage the dance classic.

Eeyan Richardson hails from St. Louis and takes on the male lead dancer, Tyrone. He partners with Jordan Harper, Instructor from the Edwardsville YWCA Dance School as Iris. Richardson is a two-time Arts for Life winner, performs with the "Ambassadors of Harmony " and has appeared in numerous theatrical venues in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Richardson and Harper have danced since they were young children and were drawn to FAME's script and the characterizations of real life performers who emerged from the famous New York City School for the Performing Arts.

Mary Grace Bruggerman joins them as the ambitious dancer Carmen who learns that a rise to fame often comes with a price tag.

Brianna Busse, Cara Poirot, Cody Johnson, Sawyer Burton and Audra Ray have featured dancing and singer roles with a 20-member ensemble backing up the big production numbers and taking on the scenes from acting and music classes. Kurtis Leible and Samatha Stinson take the lead romantic interest and the roles of Nick and Serena.

The cast has so enjoyed working with Choreographer, Kristina Bemis and Musical Director, Sue Parton Stanard and Director Kevin Frakes to bring the acclaimed Musical to Life!

The 80's has never looked so good! Audiences are invited to dig out their leg warmers and big hair and come see FAME. Adults $20 and Students $10. Call 462-3205 or visit www.altonlittletheater.org for tickets today!

More like this: