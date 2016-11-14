EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School recently hosted the ILMEA All-District Music Festival.

The festival showcased more than 600 talented students grades 6-12 from all over Southern Illinois. Young musicians from Edwardsville High School, Civic Memorial High School, Alton High School and more participated in the festival, which took place on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said the students were selected by audition over a month ago.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The band, choir and orchestra ensembles each gave riveting performances and demonstrated musicianship skills that seemed well beyond their years," she said.

More like this: