EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School recently hosted the ILMEA All-District Music Festival.

The festival showcased more than 600 talented students grades 6-12 from all over Southern Illinois. Young musicians from Edwardsville High School, Civic Memorial High School, Alton High School and more participated in the festival, which took place on Saturday, Nov. 5. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said the students were selected by audition over a month ago.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The band, choir and orchestra ensembles each gave riveting performances and demonstrated musicianship skills that seemed well beyond their years," she said.

 

More like this:

Oct 23, 2024 - Marching Tigers Showcase "The Origins of E-vil" at Tiger Stadium

Nov 12, 2024 - Jerseyville to Host Tenth Annual Downtown Country Christmas Event

Oct 31, 2024 - SIUE School of Nursing and WE CARE Clinic Help Host Free Health Fair in East St. Louis

Oct 30, 2024 - Country Music Festival, Rocky Horror, Craft Beverage Festival, & More Headline Your Weekend Guide

Nov 6, 2024 - Wildey Theater Showcasing Worldwide Cinema For St. Louis International Film Festival

 