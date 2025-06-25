ALTON — Illinois American Water repaired an 8-inch water main break by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, on the roadway in front of Auto Butler in Alton, a company spokesperson said.

The break occurred near 1706 Homer Adams Parkway, according to Terry Mackin, director of communications for Illinois American Water. The repair took approximately four hours to complete.

Mackin emphasized that safety was a top priority during the repair, especially given the high temperatures on Wednesday.

“The important thing is safety in this kind of heat. We worked very carefully,” he said.

Mackin noted that the company worked diligently to maintain water service for as many customers as possible throughout the process.

“We worked very hard to keep service intact and get it back on as quickly as we can so customers have water to flush toilets and all things that need water service,” he said.

Employees also took precautions to stay hydrated during the repair work.

“Our employees stay hydrated and drink a lot of liquids, not only while outside but beforehand,” Mackin added. "The same goes for anyone exercising outside."

Auto Butler is expected to open at 8:30 a.m. as normal on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025. The business closed for the day after the water main break occurred.

