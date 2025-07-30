CHICAGO — A spur-of-the-moment decision turned into a life-changing windfall for an Illinois Lottery player who won a cool $1 million on a $10 scratch-off ticket.

“I was planning to buy a different scratch-off game,” said the lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous under the nickname Wishing Fish. “But as I looked over the other options, this ticket stood out. It was as if my vision blocked out all the other tickets—this one was meant to be.”

The winning scratch-off ticket, Ultimate Bonus Payout, was purchased at Jewel-Osco, located at 696 Northwest Hwy in Cary. As a reward for selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus—1% of the prize amount.

The newly-minted millionaire recalled the unforgettable moment she realized she had won: “I was at home eating a chocolate bar with the song Money by Pink Floyd playing in the background. I scratched the last symbol and immediately FaceTimed my son, repeating over and over, ‘I’m going to have a heart attack—I just won $1 million!’”

When asked about plans for the prize money, Wishing Fish shared her desire to pay it forward. “I plan to share the winnings with about 15 family members, with my three kids—who are now grown—getting the biggest share. I’m also helping a close friend with four children get settled into an apartment.”

And when it comes to treating herself? She has a few long-held dreams in mind. “I want to buy a car with a sunroof and take a vacation somewhere in the Keys with my husband where I can swim with dolphins—just a few things on my bucket list,” she added.

This marks the 35th scratch-off prize worth $1 million or more claimed by an Illinois Lottery player in 2025. So far this year, more than 35 million winning scratch-off tickets have been sold statewide, awarding over $937 million in total prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

