Illinois Waterfowl Blind Drawings Sites And Schedule Released For 2025 Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Waterfowl hunters should mark their calendars for upcoming waterfowl blind drawings at several public hunting areas in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host traditional blind drawings at various sites for this year. Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures. Waterfowl hunters must register in person for blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location designated below immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites. Mail-in or pre-registrations are not accepted. Blind allocations for these sites are good for one year. To participate in a drawing, all applicants must present a 2024 or 2025 regular Illinois hunting license; a 2024 or 2025 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. No apprentice licenses and no youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification. Applicants needing to purchase licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available. Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor or through IDNR’s exploremoreil.com website. Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Also, to be an eligible applicant for the drawing, participants must not have their hunting privileges suspended or revoked by IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2024 or 2025 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2024 or 2025 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted. Individuals with a disability precluding them from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through the issuance of a standing vehicle permit from IDNR. Go online for a standing vehicle permit application. Article continues after sponsor message The schedule for 2025 blind drawings follows: Sunday, July 20 – Blinds allocated for two years Mississippi River Pool 21 and Pool 22, Adams County: Registration 10 a.m. until noon at Twin Oaks Sportsman's Club, 2707 Bonansinga Drive, Quincy. Mississippi River Pool 24, Pike County: Registration 10 a.m. until noon at the IDNR Office, Route 106 West, Pittsfield. Saturday, July 26 – Blinds allocated for one year Chain O’ Lakes State Park and Redwing Slough/Deer Lake State Natural Area, Lake County: Registration for both sites 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Oak Point day-use area, just east of the Fox River on the south side of Illinois 173. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites. Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the site office, 2 miles northwest of Wilmington off exit 241 on Interstate 55. Kankakee River State Park and Momence Wetlands, Kankakee and Will Counties: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for both sites at the Kankakee River State Park office, 5 miles northwest of Bourbonnais on Illinois 102. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites. Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area, Grundy County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the site office, 7705 E. Huston Road, Braceville (just off Illinois 53, two miles southeast of Braceville). Blinds 20-31 may not be available due to a potential construction project. Final word will be announced at the drawing. Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, DeKalb County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the park office. Directions: Go 2½ miles south of Shabbona on Shabbona Road, turn east on Shabbona Grove Road and go ½ mile. Office is on left side of the road. Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Harry Oppold Marina on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling. William Powers State Recreation Area, Cook County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Shelter 2, 126th Street and Avenue 0, Chicago. Sunday, July 27 – Blinds allocated for one year Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the area check station, 13½ miles southwest of Havana on Illinois 100. Clear Lake, Mason County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sand Ridge State Forest headquarters, 25799E County Road 2300N, Forest City. Follow the signs from Manito or Forest City. Phone 309-597-2212. Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area, Bureau County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, three-quarters of a mile west of DePue on Illinois 29. Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, including the Sparland Unit, Marshall County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the area check station, 5 miles south of Lacon on Illinois 26. Meredosia Lake in Morgan and Cass counties (allocated for two years): Registration noon to 2 p.m. at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek hunter check-in building located adjacent to the site office, about 7 miles southeast of Chandlerville, 10149 County Highway 11, Chandlerville. Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the area check station, 3 miles south of Banner on Route 24. Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area, Cass and Mason counties: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On the east side of the maintenance building, 2 miles north of Chandlerville on Illinois 78. Follow the signs to Sanganois. Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area and Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Tazewell County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the south park office area, 2 miles north of Manito on County Road 16 (Manito Road) and 8 miles west and south on Spring Lake Road. Starved Rock State Park, Lasalle County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Buffalo Rock State Park (large picnic shelter area), 3 miles west of Ottawa on Dee Bennett Road. Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area, Woodford County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the site check station, 6 miles north of Spring Bay off Illinois 26. Saturday, Aug. 2 – Blinds allocated for two years Mississippi River Pool 16, Rock Island County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Dr, East Moline. Mississippi River Pool 17, Mercer County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at New Boston City Park. Mississippi River Pool 18, Henderson County: Registration 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Big River State Forest site office, 8 miles north of Oquawka on the Oquawka-Keithsburg blacktop. Go online to access additional hunting information and maps on the above sites. About IDNR The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes. Today, IDNR's work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.