The Illinois Warrior Assistance Program has launched a campaign to help veterans and their families across the state of Illinois, who need help with the emotional, medical or legal challenges resulting from their service.

With the “530 by 5/30” campaign, IWAP’s goal is to assist 530 veterans between now and Memorial Day, which this year falls on May 30. Qualifying Illinois veterans and their family members and caregivers can call 1-866-554-IWAP (4927) 24 hours a day for confidential assistance from a healthcare professional.

“We offer IWAP because there are veterans right now who are still fighting battles long after their military service, but don’t know where to turn,” said Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “As a veteran, I know many of the challenges that military service members face as they transition from the military to their next chapter in life. Our goal is to reach at least 530 of them before Memorial Day.”

IWAP is a confidential resource provided by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Through IWAP, eligible veterans can access these services:

Counseling services

Neuropsychological testing for mild traumatic brain injury

Post-traumatic stress self-assessment

Legal and financial consultation

Online financial and legal tools

Help for those who may be facing emotional challenges such as anxiety, stress, depression, coping with daily emotions, addiction and substance abuse.

Illinois veterans and caregivers can also connect with IWAP at www.IllinoisWarrior.com.

To be eligible for these services, a veteran must:

Be under the age of 65

Have served a minimum of 180 days of active duty service with an active-duty, reserve, or National Guard unit

Reside in Illinois

Be either ineligible for or unable to access USDVA behavioral health services

Wait more than 10 days for an appointment for USDVA services because: The closest USDVA site is more than 25 miles away from the veteran’s home Must wait more than 10 days for an appointment for USDVA care

Not be an inmate of public institution or a resident of a nursing facility

Spouses and dependent children of eligible veterans are also eligible for covered services.

Illinois veterans who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be referred to an appropriate source of follow-up care.

The “530 by 5/30” campaign is under way across the state of Illinois.

About the Illinois Warrior Assistance Program

Founded in 2008, the Illinois Warrior Assistance Program provides confidential assistance for Illinois veterans and their family members as they transition back to their everyday lives after serving our country. Its goal is to help service members and their families deal with the emotional and psychological challenges they may be facing. Veterans and caregivers can call the Illinois Warrior Assistance Program confidential 24-hour toll-free helpline, 1-866-554-IWAP (4927) for more information and help, or visit www.IllinoisWarrior.com.

