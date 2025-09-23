SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that total nonfarm payrolls decreased over-the-month in August, down -13,300 (-0.2%) to 6,153,700. The July monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from -2,500 to -1,100.

The industry sectors with over-the-month jobs increases included: Information (+800), Manufacturing (+400), and Construction (+300). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll jobs decreases included: Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-4,500), Private Education and Health Services (-4,000), and Professional and Business Services (-2,600).

Compared to a year ago, total nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +5,900 jobs. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Private Education and Health Services (+18,600), Information (+4,800), and Financial Activities (+3,500). The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases included: Professional and Business Services (-11,600), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-8,600), and Manufacturing (-4,000). In August, total nonfarm payrolls were up +0.1 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +0.9 percent in the nation.

The unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in August, down -0.2 percentage point from the previous month, the lowest unemployment rate since July 2023, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The revised July unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.6 percent. The August payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.

“At a time when flawed federal economic policies have fueled uncertainty for workers and businesses, the State of Illinois continues to prioritize jobseekers and employers by investing in key workforce initiatives and providing supportive resources and services,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Illinois’ resilient and diverse workforce remains our greatest strength, and we are committed to creating new opportunities that will drive long-term economic growth.”

“DCEO is committed to investing in our state’s greatest asset – our world class workforce through expanding economic development and job opportunities for all Illinoisans,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through our strategic workforce development programs and various funding opportunities, DCEO is dedicated to maintaining our role as helping Illinois be the best place to live, work, and do business."

The number of unemployed persons was 292,500, down -2.7% from the prior month, and down -12.7% over the same month one year ago. The labor force decreased -0.3% over-the-month and was down -0.9% over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

IDES helps connect jobseekers to employers who are hiring in a number of ways, including hosting and co-hosting job fairs and hiring events with statewide workforce partners, and through maintaining Illinois JobLink (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine. IJL is a tool used by jobseekers to look for work, and by employers who can post open and available positions for hire and browse resumes. Recently, IJL showed 68,618 posted resumes with 65,264 jobs available. Additionally, in partnership with IDOL and DCEO, IDES published resources to assist federal employees and contractors impacted by recent terminations or deferred resignations.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs – by Major Industry

Monthly 1976-2024 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Schaumburg Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 2020-2024 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. “Other Services” include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.

About the Department of Employment Security

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) provides vital employment services to Illinois workers, jobseekers, and employers with resources including Job Fairs, IllinoisJobLink.com, and Workshare IL, analyzes and disseminates actionable Labor Market Information, and administers the Unemployment Insurance Program. To see the full range of services provided by IDES, and for the latest news concerning the department, visit IDES.Illinois.gov.

