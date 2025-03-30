SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 4.8 percent in February, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The revised January unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent. The Illinois unemployment rate was down -0.1 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.9 percent. The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in February, up +0.1 percentage point from the previous month, making the state’s unemployment +0.7 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate.

Illinois nonfarm payrolls remained nearly unchanged in February at -6,500 (-0.1%), while the January monthly change in payrolls was revised from -1,100 to -4,400. The industry sectors with over-the-month job increases included: Construction (+2,900), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+2,300), and Professional and Business Services (+1,900). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll job decreases included: Government (-5,600), Leisure and Hospitality (-3,100), and Private Education and Health Services (-1,700).

Compared to a year ago, total nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +19,100 jobs. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Private Education and Health Services (+20,700), Government (+14,900), and Leisure and Hospitality (+5,300). The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases included: Professional and Business Services (-13,900), Manufacturing (-7,300), and Construction (-1,600). In February, total nonfarm payrolls were up +0.3 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +1.2 percent in the nation.

“While this month’s headline unemployment rate shows little change, a deeper look at the report reveals the start of a troubling trend—federal government workers being victim to the chaos unleashed by Elon Musk and the Trump Administration,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Despite this alarming new trend, the report also reflects the resiliency of the state’s economy, due in part to the investment in key growing industries made by this Administration. IDES stands ready to provide critical resources to support federal employees and contractors impacted by recent terminations.”

“Illinois’ resilient workforce continues to make progress as unemployment rates fall,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The State of Illinois remains committed to providing the resources and opportunities necessary for both employers and job seekers to thrive in Illinois’ growing economy.”

The number of unemployed workers was 321,000, down -1.0% from the prior month, and down -0.9 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was down -0.2% over-the-month and up +0.9 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

The February payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.

IDES helps connect jobseekers to employers who are hiring in a number of ways, including hosting and co-hosting job fairs and hiring events with statewide workforce partners, and through maintaining Illinois JobLink (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine. IJL is a tool used by jobseekers to look for work, and by employers who can post open and available positions for hire and browse resumes. Recently, IJL showed 62,058 posted resumes with 81,123 jobs available. Additionally, in partnership with IDOL and DCEO, IDES published resources to assist federal employees and contractors impacted by recent terminations or deferred resignations.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs – by Major Industry

Monthly 1976-2024 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Schaumburg Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 2020-2024 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. “Other Services” include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.

