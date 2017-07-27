CHICAGO - Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in June in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and all but two counties, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Dept. of Employment Security (IDES).

Data also shows more nonfarm jobs in eleven of the metropolitan areas while one was unchanged and two reported declines.

“We gained jobs but at about half the rate than the rest of the country,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “Although the unemployment rates are lower compared to last year, the labor force continues to shrink in most metro areas across the state.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eleven metro areas, with the largest increases in: Bloomington (+3.4 percen), Lake (+2.8 percent), and Kankakee (+2.7 percent). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.1 percent). Illinois businesses lost jobs in two metro areas: Danville (-0.7 percent) and Rockford (-0.1 percent).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Professional and Business Services (11 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), and Mining and Construction (nine of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares June 2017 with June 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.0 percent in June 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in June 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

