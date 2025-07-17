SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today nonfarm payrolls totals reached a record high in June, increasing over-the-month up +9,400 to 6,175,200. June’s record payroll job total surpassed the previous high set in March, marking another milestone in Illinois’ record-setting year for total payroll employment. The May monthly change in payrolls was revised slightly from the preliminary report, from +100 to -200.

The industry sectors with over-the-month jobs increases included Government (+10,600) and Private Education and Health Services (+6,200). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll jobs decreases included: Leisure and Hospitality (-3,500), Manufacturing (-1,300), and Professional and Business Services (-1,100).

Compared to a year ago, total nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +35,000 jobs. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Private Education and Health Services (+22,900), Government (+21,700), and Leisure and Hospitality (+3,900). The industry groups with jobs decreases included: Professional and Business Services (-8,100), Manufacturing (-6,500), and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-3,800). In June, total nonfarm payrolls were up +0.6 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +1.1 percent in the nation.

The unemployment rate fell -0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent in June, the first monthly decrease since February of this year and the lowest unemployment rate since August 2023, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The revised May unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.8 percent. The June payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.

“With another month of record payroll growth, coupled with a decrease in the unemployment rate, Illinois continues to show its economic resiliency amid ever changing federal economic policies in the first half of 2025,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Illinois is committed to maintaining economic stability, reliability, and innovation that gives workers and employers the tools necessary to find and build long-term success.”

“Record-breaking payroll growth and falling unemployment numbers are proof of the work the State of Illinois is doing around the clock to bolster the economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “As momentum continues to grow, DCEO remains steadfast in our commitment to support the state’s business community.”

The number of unemployed workers was 307,300, down -3.5% from the prior month, and down -9.5 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force decreased (-0.2%) over-the-month and was down -0.3% over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

IDES helps connect jobseekers to employers who are hiring in a number of ways, including hosting and co-hosting job fairs and hiring events with statewide workforce partners, and through maintaining Illinois JobLink (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine. IJL is a tool used by jobseekers to look for work, and by employers who can post open and available positions for hire and browse resumes. Recently, IJL showed 58,043 posted resumes with 64,163 jobs available. Additionally, in partnership with IDOL and DCEO, IDES published resources to assist federal employees and contractors impacted by recent terminations or deferred resignations.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs – by Major Industry

Monthly 1976-2024 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Schaumburg Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 2020-2024 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. “Other Services” include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.

