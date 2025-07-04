DECATUR – Ahead of Independence Day, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs returned a lost Purple Heart medal to the brother and granddaughter of a World War II veteran who earned it while fighting to liberate Europe.

Frerichs reunited Army Private John L. Moore’s medal with Jerry Moore, his youngest brother, and Angie Holliger, Private Moore’s granddaughter, during a ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Decatur, where Jerry lives.

It is the 15th lost medal Frerichs has returned as part of Operation Purple Heart, an unprecedented mission to return lost medals with the rightful owners. The iconic military honor is given to individuals wounded or killed during military combat.

“Private Moore defended democracy during some of the fiercest battles of WW II,” Frerichs said. “It is an honor to finally return his Purple Heart to his loving family.”

John Moore survived the 1944 D-Day invasion only to be wounded weeks later by shrapnel in his right wrist, left knee and lower right leg. The 20-year-old later returned to battle on the front lines, including in Rhineland. However, nerve damage diminished the use of his hand, which led to additional hospitalizations.

Private Moore returned to Illinois in 1946, going back to Peoria where he grew up. He and wife Grace had five children.

Article continues after sponsor message

The war injuries caused Moore chronic pain, especially in his legs, according to family members. Nevertheless, he worked in the trades doing carpentry and roofing. He also spent time as a truck driver, postal worker and maintenance supervisor before retiring in 1986.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and was very active in military organizations in Peoria Heights and East Peoria. He died at 78 in 2002 after suffering a heart attack.

“My brother was very proud of his military service, and it is very nice to have this Purple Heart back in the family,” said Jerry Moore, who also served in the Army.

“I cannot believe I am holding my grandfather’s Purple Heart,” granddaughter Holliger said. “He was very proud of his service, and it showed through all of his work with the veterans back home.”

The Purple Heart was in a safe deposit box submitted to the state treasurer’s office in 2001. The 15 Purple Heart medals Treasurer Frerichs has returned is an unparalleled record in Illinois and the nation. Information about Operation Purple Heart, including a full list of Purple Heart medals returned and awaiting return, is available at operationpurpleheart.org.

Military medals are among the most difficult items to return because neither the Armed Forces nor the federal government maintain a comprehensive list of awardees. In most of these cases, the conflict in which the Purple Heart was awarded, such as World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam or Desert Storm, is unclear or unknown.

Each of the Purple Heart medals was inside a bank safe deposit box. Each bank determined the safe deposit box abandoned because the owner(s) of the box had not touched it in several years. As a result, the contents were turned over to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office I-CASH program.

Safeguarding unclaimed property until it can be returned to its owners or heirs – no matter how long it takes - is a core function of the state treasurer’s office. Other examples of unclaimed property include bank accounts, unpaid life insurance benefits and uncashed rebate checks.

More like this: