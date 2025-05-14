SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to highlight the achievements of community leaders during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. This year’s theme for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is “A Legacy of Leadership and Resilience.”

The event, which was held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St., honored eight people for their contributions to their communities: a restaurant owner, a business leader, a nursing association leader, a healthy schools advocate, a medical school dean, a state lawmaker, a labor leader, a football coach, and a graphic artist.

“Today, we honor leaders who are inspiring others, advocating for healthy schools, and helping our football team gain a competitive edge,” Frerichs said. “These leaders give their time, talent and voice to improve our communities.”

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month dates back to 1978, when President Carter signed a joint resolution marking the first 10 days of May as Asian Pacific Heritage Week. In 1990, the celebration was expanded to include the entire month.

Treasurer Frerichs honored the following people for their outstanding commitment to the community:

Outstanding Service in Business

Sujan Sarkar

Chef/Owner | Indienne

Outstanding Service in Leadership

James Mark

Managing Director Private Markets, Chief Strategy Officer | Wight & Company

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service

Sung Duk Park

Senior Board Member | Korean Nurses Association of the Midwest

Outstanding Commitment to Education

Jennifer Tani

President & CEO | Healthy Schools Campaign

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Honorable Janet Yang Rohr

State Representative | 41st House District

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Tyrone Valdez

Director of City Delivery | National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 11

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Pierre Ngo

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach | Chicago Bears

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Nadine Nakanishi

Co-Owner | Sonnenzimmer Graphic Arts Studio

