SPRINGFIELD - 10 small Illinois nonprofits are receiving a combined $200,000 in grants through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program, which is managed by State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office.

“Throughout our state, small nonprofit organizations provide hot meals, job training, and other vital services to people who need a helping hand,” said Frerichs at a news conference at Christian Care in Rock Island to announce the grants. “This good work benefits individuals, and it makes our communities better places to live and raise a family. I’m proud to support nonprofits through the Charitable Trust program.”

Charitable Trust grants help nonprofits fulfill their missions to serve people in need by providing housing, food, and workforce and economic development assistance. For the fall 2024 grant cycle, funds were awarded to nonprofits in two categories: organizations with food programs and organizations with workforce and economic development programs. The 10 grant recipients were selected from 110 applicants.

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small nonprofits that have annual budgets of $1 million and at least one full-time employee. Money in the fund comes from fees that not-for-profit corporations pay when filing annual reports with the Illinois Secretary of State – and not from personal or property tax dollars.

The latest grant winners say the money will help them carry out their missions.

“This generous grant will help us serve more students at East Aurora High School and help provide more food items to our veterans micro pantry,” said Annette Johnson, executive director of the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry in Aurora.

“The Night's Shield Homeless Youth Program will utilize the Charitable Trust Grant to fund educational and employment needs for our clients,” said Lindsay Jennings, executive director of The Night’s Shield in West Frankfort. “This funding will allow us to better assist our clients in obtaining education and/or employment to ensure their long-term stability and independence.”

“This grant will be a meaningful factor in our continued success in placing men and women into successful careers within the skilled trades workforce,” said Betty J. Jones, executive director of the St. Paul Church of God in Christ Community Development Ministries in Chicago. “It will assist us in providing essential services to lift humanity for exciting and life-changing preparations to enter registered apprenticeship programs.”

Here are the 10 Charitable Trust grant recipients from the fall 2024 grant cycle. Each awardee received the maximum grant amount of $20,000.

An independent 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund, selects the grant recipients. The maximum award amount is $20,000 for each organization. Grant applicants located in an area where pervasive poverty, unemployment and economic distress exist will be given special attention. Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.

Since being established in 2017, the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund program has awarded 241 grants — totaling more than $4.8 million — to 204 nonprofit organizations. The program has impacted more than 100,000 people’s lives for the better.

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund’s next grant application period will run from July 1 to September 30 and will award grants to nonprofit charitable programs in two categories: food and housing. For more information, visit ilcharitabletrust.com or contact the Treasurer’s Office at (217) 836-4590.

