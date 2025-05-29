You might get a text from an unknown number saying it’s the Illinois DMV. It warns that you have an unpaid traffic ticket. It says your license and registration will be suspended tomorrow unless you “Pay Now” via the link provided. This is not a real notice. It’s a scam designed to make you panic and hand over your money or personal data.

Scammers use urgency to cloud your judgment. The message will quote state codes and deadlines. It may even threaten to report you to a “violation database,” suspend your driving privileges, or hurt your credit score. Real DMV penalties never arrive by random text. Official notices come through the mail, and you always have weeks to respond.