GODFREY - Keith Sherman and Kerry Doyle, historical rail enthusiasts, with Close to the Steam Division headquarters of Alton, will host the 2022 Annual Meeting for the Illinois Traction Society on Saturday, August 20. The event will be another excursion to exploring the history of the Illinois Terminal.

The annual evening informal dinner will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 19, at Tony's Ranch House, 3300 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. The members will pay for the meal served at that time. On Saturday, registration for the day begins at 8 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the day's event begins with a railroad memorabilia swap meet where items will be offered for sale or trade, appealing to both collector and modeler.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, a question-and-answer clinic will be held as Dale Jenkins and Gene Carpenter offer insight on how articles, are conceptualized, researched, drafted, and finalized for publication. Following this clinic, a second clinic will be held by Gene Carpenter with tips on modeling IT buildings and equipment. At 2:30 p.m., the ITS Film Festival will be held, featuring both electric and diesel operations, system-wide.

The annual social hour will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Knights of Columbus Hall and dinner will be served promptly at 6 p.m. The meal will consist of fried chicken, roast beef, potatoes, salad, dessert, coffee, or tea. The cost of the dinner will be $28 (gratuity included) per person. After dinner, the State of Society report will be given followed by the evening program presented by Gary Forshaw, “A View From The Illinois Terminal’s Engineer’s Seat”.

Sherman said there is a lot of excitement about having this meeting again after a few years of battling the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"It should be fun to get together and also fun for a lot of local people to attend," he said. "We look forward to seeing you this weekend."

