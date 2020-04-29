SPRINGFIELD - The state of Illinois today topped 50,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and Madison County increased to 330 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

Other key stats saw Edwardsville continue to lead Madison County with 93 cases, followed by Granite City with 49 and Alton 46. Glen Carbon increased to 30 from 28 the previous day Collinsville now has 24, Godfrey 12 and Madison tied with Troy with 11 cases. Highland has 10 cases, followed by Wood River 8, and Bethalto and Venice with 7.

Macoupin County has 30 positive COVID-19 cases, Jersey has 12 with 1 death, Greene County has 3 and Calhoun 1. St. Clair County has a total of 442 positive coronavirus cases and 29 deaths.

Public Health Officials Announce 2,253 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,253 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Jasper County: 1 male 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Data are available by county on the IDPH website – www.dph.illinois.gov/COVID19. Information for two deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

