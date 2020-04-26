SPRINGFIELD – Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 43,903 positive COVID-19 cases, including 1,933 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,126 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

The synopsis of the deaths is as follows:

- Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 females 80s The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

More like this:

Fall archery season yields record harvest of 1,045 wild turkeys
Mar 2, 2025
Triple Shooting in the 9400 Block of Duenke Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Mar 28, 2025
Alton, Granite City Men Among Area Burglary Suspects
Today
Steve Litman Presents Concerts and Shows Coming to St. Louis This Summer
Apr 10, 2025
Belleville Elects New Mayor, Other City Contest Results
Apr 1, 2025

 