SPRINGFIELD – Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 43,903 positive COVID-19 cases, including 1,933 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,126 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

The synopsis of the deaths is as follows:

- Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 females 80s The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

