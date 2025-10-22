CHICAGO – More than 200 people participated in the 2025 Illinois Together Against Hate: Human Rights in Action Conference on Oct. 21 in Champaign, Illinois. The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes (CDHC), and the City of Champaign’s Equity & Engagement Department collaborated efforts to amplify conversations and strengthen partnerships to combat hate.

The event served as a powerful, in-person gathering for community members, civil rights advocates, and human rights professionals to share actionable tools, innovative strategies, and impactful connections that drive lasting change.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a leading scholar and author on extremism and radicalization, and founder of the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University.

Attendees participated in sessions and workshops covering topics ranging from understanding discrimination protections in Illinois to emerging, evidence-based strategies for preventing hate and extremism.

Acts of hate are defined as those that target people based on their actual or perceived race, creed, color, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, citizenship, immigration status, or national origin. Hate incidents are categorized into hate crimes, bias-motivated civil rights violations, and hateful, but legal expressions.

Officials urgently call on all residents to report acts of hate through the Help Stop Hate initiative—a safe, confidential service that provides support and resources. Almost one year since the program’s launch in October 2024, it serves as a vital lifeline for survivors, offering immediate relief through anonymous reporting, trauma-informed care, and connections to services—such as legal aid—to fill gaps where traditional systems fall short.

“The spread of hate and human rights violations is inextricably bound to the erosion of our democracy,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “We are seeing acts of hatred and violence compound. By convening these important conversations, we are taking practical steps to make all Illinoisans safer. We will lead by example, showing America and the world that there is another way forward—one that honors our shared humanity and rejects the politics of fear and division.”

“At a time when presidential rhetoric emboldens extremists and targets vulnerable communities, we are encouraging Illinoisans to take action by reporting all acts of hate,” said CDHC Executive Director Elana Kahn, “This conference represents a critical step forward in amplifying conversations and partnerships. By working together, residents alongside local and state leaders can move the needle on hate and take practical steps to protect our democracy.”

Help Stop Hate is a statewide priority that supports targeted individuals while informing new policies for confronting hate. However, underreported acts of hate limit the ability to prevent and respond to hate effectively. Progress hinges on support from every Illinoisan.

"Illinois is at the forefront of state efforts to counter and prevent hate and the violence that comes from it,” said Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idress. “This event comes at exactly the right time and gives me hope that the urgency and commitment Illinois brings to this issue will shine a light for the rest of the country."

Help Stop Hate allows Illinoisans to report acts of hate safely and anonymously, with no affiliation to law enforcement or immigration authorities. Personal information will only be shared with law enforcement if legally required and will never be shared with immigration agencies.

Illinoisans can report online to Help Stop Hate anytime in seven languages: English, Spanish, Polish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Arabic or Hindi. The phone line is open between noon and 9 p.m. CT, Monday to Friday, to English and Spanish speakers. Additional translation services are arranged as needed. Online and helpline specialists are equipped to provide resources and referrals to social service agencies for support with physical and mental health, trauma-informed care, advocacy, and more.

Victims or witnesses can report acts of hate online anytime at ILStopHate.org or over the phone at 877-458-HATE (4283) between 12 PM and 9 PM CT weekdays.

