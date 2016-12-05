More Than 19,300 high school students recognized for outstanding academic achievement

Deerfield, Ill. – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is pleased to announce the names of the 2017-18 Illinois State Scholars. This year’s recipients join the ranks of other exceptional Illinois high school students honored with this prestigious designation.

First introduced in 1958, Illinois State Scholars are recognized for their superior academic achievement. State Scholars rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors from 765 high schools across the state. Honorees are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

“I applaud all of the 2017-18 state scholars for their hard work and outstanding academic performance,” said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC executive director. “Students have a lot to contend with as they move through high school—from increased testing to extracurricular activities to highly competitive college admissions. Kudos to these students and also to the teachers, parents, coaches and other mentors who contributed to their success and helped them navigate a path towards college and career success.”

While this recognition does not include a monetary prize, congratulatory letters from ISAC have been sent to honorees, and the agency has provided personalized Certificates of Achievement to each high school for distribution. A list of current Illinois State Scholars can also be found on ISAC’s website.

ISAC encourages students interested in attending college next fall to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible to determine eligibility for federal and state financial aid. This year marks the first year of “early FAFSA”—allowing students to file their 2017-18 FAFSA beginning on October 1, 2016, rather than having to wait until January 1, 2017, as in previous years.

ISAC offers free financial aid and college access events to assist students and families with the college-going process. Students can also visit the ISAC Student Portal for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, as well as information on how to contact theISACorps, a group of recent college graduates who act as near-peer mentors, for one-on-one assistance and mentoring. Students can also get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q&A, ISAC’s free text messaging service. Visit the ISAC Student Portal for more information at www.isac.org/studentportal.

Alton High School

Allen, Jayne

Backstrom, Grace

Basler, Alexander

Bazzell, Connor

Carroll, Julia

Cartwright, Quinn

Cash, Noah

Clark, Logan

Davis, Alexander

Denardo, Kaleigh

Dooley, Allyson

Ernst, Emma

Francis, Andrew

Freeman, Olivia

Frosch, Samuel

Funke, Kassidy

Gentelin, Abigail

Houchens, Anna

Kane, Adam

Kerkemeyer, Elise

Macias, Arie

Mack, Zoe

Maynard, Annie

Medford, Katie

Napp, Aiden

Pantone, Donna

Phillips, Lucy

Puent, Lily

Retzer, Joseph

Sawyer, Grace

Sebold, Hayden

Shansey, Sydney

Stark, Christina

Steiner, Gage

Steinman, James

Steinman, Joseph

Whiteside, Marissa

Wilson, Rylee

Zahner, Mallory



Bethel Christ Academy

Hollingsead, Alexandra



Civic Memorial High School

Cain, Ethan

Carpenter, Brandon

Helmkamp, Jaxsen

Kappler, Kaitlyn

Mann, Samantha

Mueller, Liliana

Myers, Dalton

Perry, Boston

Schillinger, Jordyn

Smith, Samantha

Stilwell, Rachel

Troeckler, Alexandrea



Collinsville High School

Baima, Emily

Bird, Andrew

Burns, April

Bushey, Elizabeth

Callahan, Tyler

Carlson, Benjamin

Chambers, Anna

Christopher, Cayla

Coats, Tiffany

Crome, Kyle

Eads, Mason

Edrington, Sarah

Fischer, Kate

Frerker, Andrea

Frisbee, Robert

Hall, Dylan

Hendricks, Emily

Holten, Emily

Huckins, Alyssa

Hume, Paige

Jackstadt, Joseph

Kane, Masen

Kleeb, Meghan

Latham, Aidan

Latham, Lydia

Lautz, Emily

Meni, Mackenzie

Miller, Mckenna

Morris, William

Otero, Zachary

Pauley, Chase

Reiser, Owen

Romanik, Rhett

Sanchez, Jose

Schuessler, Claire

Taylor, Alexis

Votoupal, Alec



East Alton-Wood River Community High School

Morrison, Marrisa

Springman, Raechel



Edwardsville High School

Adams, Michael

Ariail, James

Ash, Morgan

Bertels, Isaac

Bomar, Tyler

Bonk, Kelly

Chavez, Tanner

Coad, Riley

Colbert, Morgan

Copple, Dakota

Crutchfield, Emily

Cruzan, Rachel

Dawson, Emma

Divine, Isabella

Downes, Samuel

Eastman, Lawrence

Ellis, Barbara

Ellsworth, Jennie

Farrar, Tyler

Ferratto, Charles

Fischer, Colin

Fitzgerald, Joseph

Foster, Madelyn

Frew, Noah

Frisbie-Firsching, Helena

Fry, Mikayla

Fulton, James

Garella, Jordan

Garvey, Collin

Gausling, Kameron

Glisson, Michael

Goebel, Morgan

Goldacker, Sarah

Grieve, Lilyanne

Griffin, Hannah

Griffin, Philip

Grinter, Bailey

Hajny, Kathryn

Hayes, Emily

Holderer, Andrew

Holland, Kerrington

Huene, Desire'

Huntley, Karl

Hylla, Kyle

Johnson, Anna

Kaminsky, Caroline

Klein, Ian

Kloostra, Riley

Knapp, Oliver

Knight, Abigail

Kolesa, Nathaniel

Krebs, Jessica

Lacicero, Sara

Lammert, Madison

Lanzante, Meghan

Leapley, Samantha

Lenhardt, Sarah

Lombardi, Benjamin

Lunn, Alexandra

Lynn, Katherine

Lynn, Rebecca

Margherio, Rory

Markowitz, Nara

Mateyka, Taylor

McCormick, Samuel

McCracken, Kathleen

McLean, Sidney

Mezo, Maria

Morrisey, Erin

Mueller, Isaiah

Musec, Benjamin

Northcutt, Grace

O'Brien, Kendall

Payne, Ethan

Pennington, Kathleen

Perry, Grace

Picchiotti, Michael

Polinske, Brett

Potter, Campbell

Raffaelle, Luke

Roman, Jeanna

Scheibal, Caitlyn

Schlueter, Benjamin

Schoenthal, Jacob

Silvey, Makenzie

Sommer, Amber

Sylvies, Julia

Taylor, Camille

Taylor, Emma

Thompson, Jane

Tucker, Lucas

Vazquez-Flanigan, Claudia

Velez, Mercedes

Voepel, Alyssa

Vuagniaux, Jack

Walters, Grant

Wasmuth, John

Weber, Jade

Wernex, Chase

Will, Emily

Williamson, Kaylynn

Willmore, Hannah

Winston, Megan



Father McGivney Catholic High School

Boone, Emma

Boulanger, Danielle

Latham, Kennedy

McCreary, Joseph

Scott, Nolan



Granite City Senior High School

Ames, Brian

Ames, Claire

Busse, Megan

Connolly, Jaxon

Crider, Haley

Davis, Cheyenne

Hackethal, Corey

Hawkins, Reed

Jacobs, Joshua

Keel, David

Lee, Alex

Moss, Kameron

O'Keefe, William

Padgett, Austin

Pavia, Paeton

Smallie, Dakota

Soliz, Gwendelyn

Zaring, Holly

Zubi, Mona



Highland High School

Beaubien, Nicole

Capelle, Evan

Comish, Johannah

Daiber, Corbin

Denby, Caleb

Frank, Sarah

Glenn, Emily

Hacke, Aubrey

Higgins, Tyler

Holzinger, Peyton

Jansen, Sarah

Jones, Luke

Kampwerth, Anjuli

Landmann, Jack

McGlasson, Katherine

Miller, Shannon

Mitchell, Jacob

Nyquist, Sydney

Rakers, Trent

Smock, Ariel

Thomae, Benjamin

Townsend, Taylor

Wagoner, Justin

Wellen, Madison

Whitten, Taylor

Wiegman, Sarah Beth



Marquette High School

Bell, Megan

Copeland, Annabelle

Dale, Cheyanne

Dixon, Anna

Figueroa, Jacob

Folkerts, Danielle

Griffon, Faith

Grimaud, Rachel

Hanson, Megan

Lauritzen, Karoline

Mattix-Wand, Emma

Meehan, Merric

Sanders, Adam

Vitali, Mark

Wendle, Peter

Metro East Lutheran High School

Collins, Kaylee

Eberhart, Emma

Eckman, Haley

Eigenbrodt, Ben

Frields, Cierra

Gausmann, Adam

Jacobsen, Megan

Johnson, Kyle

Moore-Malec, Heather

Norwood, Kedric

Papka, Michael

Risavy, Arthur

Scheibal, Lucas



Roxana Senior High School

Bevolo, Niah

Davis, Brooke

Haas, Zachary

Jackson, Breanna

Ratliff, Drew

Smith, Jacob



Triad High School

Alexander, Gretchen

Bohler, Jenna

Chigas, Morgan

Dantonio, Ryan

Earlin, Hannah

Fandrey, Peyton

Feldman, Madisyn

Fitzgerald, Elaine

Froidcoeur, Alec

Grigg, Brendan

Haeffner, Dylan

Hanser, Kristen

Harding, Sarah

Herschbach, Abigail

Jenkins, Madelyn

Keller, Mara

McGinnis, Trisha

Milligan, Garrett

Neudecker, Liah

Petrunich, Drake

Pingsterhaus, Lauren

Smith, Meaghan

Stricklin, Hannah

Tentis, Kailey

Wilson, Abigail

Wilson, Makenzi

Wineinger, Hannah

Wrigley, Allyson

Jersey Community High School

Anderson, Shawn

Bechtold, Erica

Bradshaw, Paige

Bryden, Andrew

Clevenger, Madelynn

Hartman, Sarah

Lorton, Chloe

Lumma, Kendrick

Palcheff, Lucas

Peters, Rachel

Roberts, Nellie

Snyders, Anne

Speidel, Ruth

Wallace, Catherine

Walsh, Emily

Wendle, Taylor

Williams, Sarah

Bunker Hill High School

Bassett, Jessica

Cannedy, Teresa

Merritt, Jalie

Runde, Drew

Runge, Rianna

Taylor, Cassidy



Carlinville High School

Albertine, Lydia

Armour, Ava

Healy, Amanda

Hicks, Raimie

Hulin, Grace

Mefford, Lucas

Passalacqua, Megan

Walton, Adam

Ware, Christopher



Gillespie Unit

Bires, Allison

Dopuch, Ryan

Doty, Hannah

Elizondo, Emily

Jarman, Nicholas

Lienemann, Diana

Martin, Jacob

Schmidt, Amanda



Mt. Olive High School

Brannam, Alison

Fields, Caitlyn

Fuller, Madison

Kernich, Courtney

Labonte, Abigail

Murphy, Zoe

Niehaus, Jill

Pfeiffer, Jenna



North Mac High School

Blankenship, Mikayla

Crawford, Madalyn

Hatalla, Griffin

Ibberson, Ann

Koprowitz, Natalie

Pharris, Jesse

Stauffer, Bailey



Northwestern High School

Motley, Lucas



Southwestern High School

Behrends, Kimberly

Breitweiser, Nicholas

Cottingham, Kassidy

Gallaher, Benjamin

Korte, Stephanie

Runyon, Whitney

Tutterow, Aaron

Tutterow, Jonathan

Wolff, Emily



Staunton High School

McCalla, Marcella

McEnery, Jonathan

Parish, Austin

Peterson, Abbie

Redeker, Emily

Reising, Markelle

Robertson, Colin

Brussels Community High School

Schleeper, Emma

Calhoun High School

Calhoun High School

Baalman, Grace

Donelson, Steven

Lammy, Kayla

Preston, Jesse

About ISAC

The mission of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is to help make college accessible and affordable for students throughout Illinois. ISAC provides comprehensive, objective, and timely information on education and financial aid for students and their families--giving them access to the tools they need to make the educational choices that are right for them. Then, through the state scholarship and grant programs ISAC administers, ISAC can help students make those choices a reality. www.isac.org

