Illinois Student Assistance Commission announces 2017-18 Illinois State Scholars
More Than 19,300 high school students recognized for outstanding academic achievement
Deerfield, Ill. – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is pleased to announce the names of the 2017-18 Illinois State Scholars. This year’s recipients join the ranks of other exceptional Illinois high school students honored with this prestigious designation.
First introduced in 1958, Illinois State Scholars are recognized for their superior academic achievement. State Scholars rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors from 765 high schools across the state. Honorees are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.
“I applaud all of the 2017-18 state scholars for their hard work and outstanding academic performance,” said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC executive director. “Students have a lot to contend with as they move through high school—from increased testing to extracurricular activities to highly competitive college admissions. Kudos to these students and also to the teachers, parents, coaches and other mentors who contributed to their success and helped them navigate a path towards college and career success.”
While this recognition does not include a monetary prize, congratulatory letters from ISAC have been sent to honorees, and the agency has provided personalized Certificates of Achievement to each high school for distribution. A list of current Illinois State Scholars can also be found on ISAC’s website.
ISAC encourages students interested in attending college next fall to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible to determine eligibility for federal and state financial aid. This year marks the first year of “early FAFSA”—allowing students to file their 2017-18 FAFSA beginning on October 1, 2016, rather than having to wait until January 1, 2017, as in previous years.
ISAC offers free financial aid and college access events to assist students and families with the college-going process. Students can also visit the ISAC Student Portal for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, as well as information on how to contact theISACorps, a group of recent college graduates who act as near-peer mentors, for one-on-one assistance and mentoring. Students can also get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q&A, ISAC’s free text messaging service. Visit the ISAC Student Portal for more information at www.isac.org/studentportal.
Alton High School
Allen, Jayne
Backstrom, Grace
Basler, Alexander
Bazzell, Connor
Carroll, Julia
Cartwright, Quinn
Cash, Noah
Clark, Logan
Davis, Alexander
Denardo, Kaleigh
Dooley, Allyson
Ernst, Emma
Francis, Andrew
Freeman, Olivia
Frosch, Samuel
Funke, Kassidy
Gentelin, Abigail
Houchens, Anna
Kane, Adam
Kerkemeyer, Elise
Macias, Arie
Mack, Zoe
Maynard, Annie
Medford, Katie
Napp, Aiden
Pantone, Donna
Phillips, Lucy
Puent, Lily
Retzer, Joseph
Sawyer, Grace
Sebold, Hayden
Shansey, Sydney
Stark, Christina
Steiner, Gage
Steinman, James
Steinman, Joseph
Whiteside, Marissa
Wilson, Rylee
Zahner, Mallory
Bethel Christ Academy
Hollingsead, Alexandra
Civic Memorial High School
Cain, Ethan
Carpenter, Brandon
Helmkamp, Jaxsen
Kappler, Kaitlyn
Mann, Samantha
Mueller, Liliana
Myers, Dalton
Perry, Boston
Schillinger, Jordyn
Smith, Samantha
Stilwell, Rachel
Troeckler, Alexandrea
Collinsville High School
Baima, Emily
Bird, Andrew
Burns, April
Bushey, Elizabeth
Callahan, Tyler
Carlson, Benjamin
Chambers, Anna
Christopher, Cayla
Coats, Tiffany
Crome, Kyle
Eads, Mason
Edrington, Sarah
Fischer, Kate
Frerker, Andrea
Frisbee, Robert
Hall, Dylan
Hendricks, Emily
Holten, Emily
Huckins, Alyssa
Hume, Paige
Jackstadt, Joseph
Kane, Masen
Kleeb, Meghan
Latham, Aidan
Latham, Lydia
Lautz, Emily
Meni, Mackenzie
Miller, Mckenna
Morris, William
Otero, Zachary
Pauley, Chase
Reiser, Owen
Romanik, Rhett
Sanchez, Jose
Schuessler, Claire
Taylor, Alexis
Votoupal, Alec
East Alton-Wood River Community High School
Morrison, Marrisa
Springman, Raechel
Edwardsville High School
Adams, Michael
Ariail, James
Ash, Morgan
Bertels, Isaac
Bomar, Tyler
Bonk, Kelly
Chavez, Tanner
Coad, Riley
Colbert, Morgan
Copple, Dakota
Crutchfield, Emily
Cruzan, Rachel
Dawson, Emma
Divine, Isabella
Downes, Samuel
Eastman, Lawrence
Ellis, Barbara
Ellsworth, Jennie
Farrar, Tyler
Ferratto, Charles
Fischer, Colin
Fitzgerald, Joseph
Foster, Madelyn
Frew, Noah
Frisbie-Firsching, Helena
Fry, Mikayla
Fulton, James
Garella, Jordan
Garvey, Collin
Gausling, Kameron
Glisson, Michael
Goebel, Morgan
Goldacker, Sarah
Grieve, Lilyanne
Griffin, Hannah
Griffin, Philip
Grinter, Bailey
Hajny, Kathryn
Hayes, Emily
Holderer, Andrew
Holland, Kerrington
Huene, Desire'
Huntley, Karl
Hylla, Kyle
Johnson, Anna
Kaminsky, Caroline
Klein, Ian
Kloostra, Riley
Knapp, Oliver
Knight, Abigail
Kolesa, Nathaniel
Krebs, Jessica
Lacicero, Sara
Lammert, Madison
Lanzante, Meghan
Leapley, Samantha
Lenhardt, Sarah
Lombardi, Benjamin
Lunn, Alexandra
Lynn, Katherine
Lynn, Rebecca
Margherio, Rory
Markowitz, Nara
Mateyka, Taylor
McCormick, Samuel
McCracken, Kathleen
McLean, Sidney
Mezo, Maria
Morrisey, Erin
Mueller, Isaiah
Musec, Benjamin
Northcutt, Grace
O'Brien, Kendall
Payne, Ethan
Pennington, Kathleen
Perry, Grace
Picchiotti, Michael
Polinske, Brett
Potter, Campbell
Raffaelle, Luke
Roman, Jeanna
Scheibal, Caitlyn
Schlueter, Benjamin
Schoenthal, Jacob
Silvey, Makenzie
Sommer, Amber
Sylvies, Julia
Taylor, Camille
Taylor, Emma
Thompson, Jane
Tucker, Lucas
Vazquez-Flanigan, Claudia
Velez, Mercedes
Voepel, Alyssa
Vuagniaux, Jack
Walters, Grant
Wasmuth, John
Weber, Jade
Wernex, Chase
Will, Emily
Williamson, Kaylynn
Willmore, Hannah
Winston, Megan
Father McGivney Catholic High School
Boone, Emma
Boulanger, Danielle
Latham, Kennedy
McCreary, Joseph
Scott, Nolan
Granite City Senior High School
Ames, Brian
Ames, Claire
Busse, Megan
Connolly, Jaxon
Crider, Haley
Davis, Cheyenne
Hackethal, Corey
Hawkins, Reed
Jacobs, Joshua
Keel, David
Lee, Alex
Moss, Kameron
O'Keefe, William
Padgett, Austin
Pavia, Paeton
Smallie, Dakota
Soliz, Gwendelyn
Zaring, Holly
Zubi, Mona
Highland High School
Beaubien, Nicole
Capelle, Evan
Comish, Johannah
Daiber, Corbin
Denby, Caleb
Frank, Sarah
Glenn, Emily
Hacke, Aubrey
Higgins, Tyler
Holzinger, Peyton
Jansen, Sarah
Jones, Luke
Kampwerth, Anjuli
Landmann, Jack
McGlasson, Katherine
Miller, Shannon
Mitchell, Jacob
Nyquist, Sydney
Rakers, Trent
Smock, Ariel
Thomae, Benjamin
Townsend, Taylor
Wagoner, Justin
Wellen, Madison
Whitten, Taylor
Wiegman, Sarah Beth
Marquette High School
Bell, Megan
Copeland, Annabelle
Dale, Cheyanne
Dixon, Anna
Figueroa, Jacob
Folkerts, Danielle
Griffon, Faith
Grimaud, Rachel
Hanson, Megan
Lauritzen, Karoline
Mattix-Wand, Emma
Meehan, Merric
Sanders, Adam
Vitali, Mark
Wendle, Peter
Metro East Lutheran High School
Collins, Kaylee
Eberhart, Emma
Eckman, Haley
Eigenbrodt, Ben
Frields, Cierra
Gausmann, Adam
Jacobsen, Megan
Johnson, Kyle
Moore-Malec, Heather
Norwood, Kedric
Papka, Michael
Risavy, Arthur
Scheibal, Lucas
Roxana Senior High School
Bevolo, Niah
Davis, Brooke
Haas, Zachary
Jackson, Breanna
Ratliff, Drew
Smith, Jacob
Triad High School
Alexander, Gretchen
Bohler, Jenna
Chigas, Morgan
Dantonio, Ryan
Earlin, Hannah
Fandrey, Peyton
Feldman, Madisyn
Fitzgerald, Elaine
Froidcoeur, Alec
Grigg, Brendan
Haeffner, Dylan
Hanser, Kristen
Harding, Sarah
Herschbach, Abigail
Jenkins, Madelyn
Keller, Mara
McGinnis, Trisha
Milligan, Garrett
Neudecker, Liah
Petrunich, Drake
Pingsterhaus, Lauren
Smith, Meaghan
Stricklin, Hannah
Tentis, Kailey
Wilson, Abigail
Wilson, Makenzi
Wineinger, Hannah
Wrigley, Allyson
Jersey Community High School
Anderson, Shawn
Bechtold, Erica
Bradshaw, Paige
Bryden, Andrew
Clevenger, Madelynn
Hartman, Sarah
Lorton, Chloe
Lumma, Kendrick
Palcheff, Lucas
Peters, Rachel
Roberts, Nellie
Snyders, Anne
Speidel, Ruth
Wallace, Catherine
Walsh, Emily
Wendle, Taylor
Williams, Sarah
Bunker Hill High School
Bassett, Jessica
Cannedy, Teresa
Merritt, Jalie
Runde, Drew
Runge, Rianna
Taylor, Cassidy
Carlinville High School
Albertine, Lydia
Armour, Ava
Healy, Amanda
Hicks, Raimie
Hulin, Grace
Mefford, Lucas
Passalacqua, Megan
Walton, Adam
Ware, Christopher
Gillespie Unit
Bires, Allison
Dopuch, Ryan
Doty, Hannah
Elizondo, Emily
Jarman, Nicholas
Lienemann, Diana
Martin, Jacob
Schmidt, Amanda
Mt. Olive High School
Brannam, Alison
Fields, Caitlyn
Fuller, Madison
Kernich, Courtney
Labonte, Abigail
Murphy, Zoe
Niehaus, Jill
Pfeiffer, Jenna
North Mac High School
Blankenship, Mikayla
Crawford, Madalyn
Hatalla, Griffin
Ibberson, Ann
Koprowitz, Natalie
Pharris, Jesse
Stauffer, Bailey
Northwestern High School
Motley, Lucas
Southwestern High School
Behrends, Kimberly
Breitweiser, Nicholas
Cottingham, Kassidy
Gallaher, Benjamin
Korte, Stephanie
Runyon, Whitney
Tutterow, Aaron
Tutterow, Jonathan
Wolff, Emily
Staunton High School
McCalla, Marcella
McEnery, Jonathan
Parish, Austin
Peterson, Abbie
Redeker, Emily
Reising, Markelle
Robertson, Colin
Brussels Community High School
Schleeper, Emma
Calhoun High School
Calhoun High School
Baalman, Grace
Donelson, Steven
Lammy, Kayla
Preston, Jesse
About ISAC
The mission of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is to help make college accessible and affordable for students throughout Illinois. ISAC provides comprehensive, objective, and timely information on education and financial aid for students and their families--giving them access to the tools they need to make the educational choices that are right for them. Then, through the state scholarship and grant programs ISAC administers, ISAC can help students make those choices a reality. www.isac.org
